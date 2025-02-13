YouTuber Elvish Yadav Buys New Mercedes G-Wagon, Check Out His Luxurious Cars Collection

Elvish Yadav has been in the headlines lately. The popular YouTuber is known to make headlines every now and then. From a fierce stint in Roadies, to melting hearts with his sweetness in Laughter Chefs and sparking controversy with his comment on Chum Darang in his Podcast, he has become a hot topic for quite a few weeks now for different reasons. Adding to the buzz, now Elvish shared a glimpse of his brand-new Mercedes G-Wagon.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Elvish shared a video featuring himself wearing a black pajama kurta and the YouTuber getting into his car for a drive. He showcased a glimpse of the inauguration of the brand new blue Mercedes G-Wagon and posed with family members. His smile hints at his happiness. The social media sensation enjoyed the moment and expressing his gratitude in his caption he wrote, “Overwhelmed with gratitude for all the love and blessings I’ve received on my new G-Wagon! Thank you to everyone who’s supported me on this journey – it means the world to me Do Come True.”

View Instagram Post 1: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Buys New Mercedes G-Wagon, Check Out His Luxurious Cars Collection

For those wondering the worth of the car, let us reveal that Mercedes G-Wagon ranges from 2.55 crores to 4 crores. Well, this is not the first car, but the Youtuber and actor have an amazing car collection, including expensive cars like a Porsche 718 Boxster, a Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, a Hyundai Verna, a Toyota Fortuner Legender, Mercedes Black G-Wagon and Audi A6.