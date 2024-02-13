Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is upset with live social media platform Eloelo app for featuring his shayari’s on the platform

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has slammed live social media platform Eloelo app for using his shayari’s on their platform. On Sunday, Munawar Faruqui in one of his Instagram stories called the app out for leveraging his fame, as well as using his Shayari for its users on their app. Clearly angered by the situation he had called out to have a word with the management of the platform to address the use of his shayari.

Following his story on social media, brand’s Founder and CEO Saurabh Pandey issued a formal apology.

The app has now collaborated with Munawar to launch a new ‘Status’ feature on the platform. The Status feature will include content across various topics like Shayari, Breakup, motivation, love and more. Through this collaboration, Eloelo will be enabling users to not only access Munawar’s shayari’s but also interact with him live on the app.

Munawar Faruqui, the recent winner of Bigg Boss Season 17, also clinched the title back in 2022 in the reality television show “Lock Upp Season 1,” hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Initially acclaimed for his stand-up comedy, Munawar Faruqui entered iinto the spotlight following the release of his comedic video “Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat” on YouTube, drawing significant attention amongst youth.