Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Abhishek Malhan turns doctor; makes fun of Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is giving viewers continuous drama and over-the-top excitement with its unpredictability factor!! The contestants continue to showcase their best, and there are also fights, commotions and confrontations disturbing the ambience.

In a recent episode, the entire house is turned into a medical camp wherein Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev and Jia Shankar turn doctors in the camp, testing the other contestants over their health conditions. This led to quite a few funny altercations and we get to pour light on a few here.

We were basically fascinated with the fun time that Abhishek Malhan had in the white doctor’s coat. Abhishek had to test contestants and give out his prescription/ detailed account of their health.

Abhishek wanted to check the throat of Falaq but she wanted to see an eye specialist. Abhishek asked her whether he is an eye specialist. To this, Falaq said, ‘Andhe Hai’.

Abhishek later put on the torch on Bebika and said that he sees an evil game plan being designed. To this, Bebika replied that she is planning to kill him, and if this is an evil plan, so be it!!

Later, Doctor Abhishek checked Elvish Yadav’s mouth and realized that he has a mole in his mouth and that he lies. This declaration coming from Abhishek set the house on a laugh riot.

Are you all eager to see this episode?

