Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha Rani calls Avinash Sachdev ‘biggest liar’

The drama and controversies of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will keep audiences on the edge of their seats as alliances form, conflicts arise, and emotions run high. In the recent episodes, Manisha Rani and Bebika direct their anger towards fellow contestant Avinash Sachdev. During a special dinner date, Manisha and Bebika didn’t hold back as they openly expressed their feelings about Avinash, leaving Avinash taken aback.

Manisha, known for her outspoken nature, labels Avinash as the “biggest liar.” With a fiery glare, she remarked, “Avinash Sachdev naam hai khaali, lekin bolta sabse zyaada jhoot wahi hai.” Her straightforward accusation sparked a wave of reactions among the housemates. Bebika joined in the verbal attack on Avinash. She described him as having a “viprit buddhi,” implying a twisted mindset. Avinash was munching on a bowl of popcorn as the atmosphere grew tense.

Will Avinash confront Bebika and Manisha?

In recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan takes Bebika to task over her stance towards Jad and his recent apology. With a firm yet compassionate tone, Salman reminds Bebika of the power of forgiveness and urges her to reflect on her own behavior.

Drawing on Bebika’s belief in astrology, Salman emphasizes that time has a way of teaching lessons to individuals. Highlighting Jad’s widespread acceptance and forgiveness from the entire country, Salman urges Bebika to let go of the past and move forward with a more positive outlook.

Salman also addresses Bebika’s communication style and urges her to reconsider her approach. Encouraging her to change her tone and way of speaking with others, Salman emphasizes the importance of personal growth and becoming a better person.

