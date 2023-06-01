Here's Why Munawar Faruqui Is Giving Free Kisses?

One of the most famous comedians in Indian history, Munawar Faruqui, always entertains his fans with something unexpected. And recently, the artist released a music video Noor that buzzed on the internet. And now the comedian is ready for something new. But wait, why is he giving free kisses to fans? Know the reason below and take your share of the kiss from the star.

LockUp winner, in his latest Instagram story, shared a clip where he said, “Hii dosto, sirf panch din bache hai, pura album drop ho raha hai, lekin agar koi guess ker sakta hai ki konsa music video aa raha hai, toh sahi guess kerne wale jitne bhi ho, sabko papiya bahot sari virtually.” So did you get your share of kisses from the very charming comedian Munawar Faruqui?

Munawar Faruqui Life And Social Media

The very talented comedian, actor, and rapper Munawar Faruqui has carved a niche in the industry with his hard work and talent. Though he had a massive downfall in his career, his dedication and passion made him survive and bounce back. He has a great fan following on his account, with 5.3 million followers. His daily engagement posts, stories, etc., keep him tangled with him. The artist is a perfect inspiration for fans.

So did you take free kisses from Munawar Faruqui?