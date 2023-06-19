ADVERTISEMENT
Jannat Zubair is the queen Cleopatra in red, we are in love

Jannat Zubair steals the show in her latest avatar! The young actress recently treated her fans with a mesmerizing poster from her upcoming venture, Kayfa Haluka. Scroll below to check on the pictures-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Jun,2023 11:15:46
Jannat Zubair steals the show in her latest avatar! The young actress recently treated her fans with a mesmerizing poster from her upcoming venture, Kayfa Haluka. And boy, are we in love! Jannat exudes sheer magnificence as she dons a stunning off-shoulder red dress, taking the world by storm. Her long luscious locks cascade down, adding an ethereal touch to her already captivating look.

Jannat Zubair stuns in Cleopatra look

But wait, it doesn’t end there! Jannat’s beautiful dramatic kohled eyes and bold red lips further intensify her allure. And let’s not forget about the pièce de résistance—a dazzling diamond headgear that instantly transports us to the era of the iconic Cleopatra. Jannat Zubair effortlessly blends her impeccable acting skills with her impeccable fashion sense, making her a force to be reckoned with in the industry. With her captivating presence and innate sense of style, she continues to set trends and steal hearts. As fans eagerly await her upcoming venture, we can’t help but admire Jannat’s ability to transform into any character with grace and elegance.

Here take a look at the picture-

Work Front

She has showcased her acting prowess in various movies and shows, captivating audiences with her talent. Some of her notable works include the Bollywood film “Hichki” (2018), where she portrayed the character of Natasha, leaving a lasting impression with her performance. Jannat has also ventured into television, where she has garnered immense popularity. She has appeared in popular TV shows like “Phulwa,” where she played the lead role of Phulwa, and “Tu Aashiqui,” where she portrayed Pankti Sharma, a complex and layered character. Jannat’s portrayal of these characters has earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following

