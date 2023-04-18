Jannat Zubair the bright shining star in the platform of the digital world is a popular content creator and a social media influencer. She is known for her prolific videos. She has a huge fan following, something that she can always be proud of. Jannat who started her career as a child artist on TV, has grown into a very talented individual. In fact, we can call her a multi-faceted celebrity. From being a child star, she played lead roles in TV shows as she grew up. Now, she is engaging herself in thought-provoking content on social media. You can call Jannat as a very responsible friend. Now being Ramzan week, Jannat took time to meet and greet good friend Faisu.

We know Faisu as another popular content creator in the web space. Jannat and Faisu are thick friends and often share a good rapport. During this religious occasion, the two of them were seen posing, dressed in their ethnic best. While Faisu wore a sherwani, Jannat was seen in a gorgeous blue and pink floral-designed salwar suit.

The two of them were smiling as though they had a joyous note to share. And this happiness that Faisu and Jannat spread around, has been noticed by their fans. Their smile is very infectious, and we can bet for that!!

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! This is a scintillating pose to strike for the two good friends!!

