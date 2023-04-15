Jannat Zubair, a popular social media queen, entertained in the TV show Phulwa, Tu Aashiqui. Her overloaded cuteness got her a lot of fans. Jannat has been entertaining his fan base with his prolific performance in music videos and Instagram reels.

Jannat has been winning the audience’s hearts with her fantastic acting prowess. When she comes on-screen, with her charming look and persona, boys simply find themselves star-struck and in complete awe of her.

She has often proved her singing finesse in a lot of instances. The actress has also sung for a few of her music videos. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a video wherein she is singing Rahmatun Lil’Alameen. It seems to be a religious song. In the video, Jannat is dressed in a black burqa. Fans can’t stop praising Jannat’s singing talent. Check below!