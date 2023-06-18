ADVERTISEMENT
Jannat Zubair’s OOTD is all about pink

Jannat Zubair continues to captivate audiences with her versatile talent, whether it's through her acting skills or her impeccable fashion sense. Her ability to effortlessly carry off different looks and styles showcases her versatility and creative flair.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Jun,2023 13:55:36
Jannat Zubair, the talented actress and social media sensation, recently showcased her fashion prowess with an OOTD (Outfit of the Day) that was all about pink. The diva looked absolutely stunning as she effortlessly pulled off a no-makeup look, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. With her hair styled in sleek straight locks, Jannat embraced a barbiecore aesthetic, exuding elegance and grace.

In a video shared on her Instagram, Jannat not only flaunted her fashionable ensemble but also took the opportunity to promote the upcoming show “KAFAS” on SONY LIV. The diva dropped an intriguing message along with the video, that she shared. She mentioned that she has taken money to not speak. The thrill looks real and nail biting in the row.

With her dedication, passion, and natural charisma, Jannat Zubair remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Her OOTD choices not only inspire fashion enthusiasts but also reflect her unique sense of style.

What are your thoughts on the above casual style by this beauty? Let us know in the comments below and for more such fashion updates stay tuned.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

