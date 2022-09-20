Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Finale in on board, with that, the contestants are busy sharing moments straight from the sets, while they enjoy the time to its utmost, prompting friendship goals.

Talking of friendship, we got to witness a stunning row of bonding and more in the show, and now Rajiv Adatia proving it up on point shared a candid moment with Shivangi Joshi, hugging her all tight.

Sharing the picture, Rajiv wrote, “I love you” and tagged Shivangi in the caption.

Check out-

Jannat Zubair on the other hand shared a joyous moment on her gram as she clicked her interaction row with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh. The trio looked fire in their black dos. She further wished Ranveer Singh on his upcoming ‘Cirkus’

Sharing the pictures, Zubair wrote, “An evening filled with love and laughter with the best people @itsrohitshetty sir and @ranveersingh ♥️KKK GRAND FINALE DONE RIGHT with TEAM CIRKUS

All the very best! #Cirkus2022”

Take a look-