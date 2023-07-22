Niti Taylor And Parth Samthaan Celebrate 9 Years Of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan With Gang; Check Pics

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, the youth-based show starring Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan has been a revelation and a show to watch among the youth of today!! The show which was kickstarted on TV, on MTV is now in its 4th season and has migrated from TV to the OTT platform. Today is a special day for the show and for its cast and crew, as the magical show celebrates 9 long years!! Yes, it has been a long journey and the cast certainly feels gratified with this achievement!!

Yes, Niti posted a picture with the crazy gang of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan wherein she was seen celebrating the big occasion in style. The pictures have Karan Jotwani, Rushad Rana, Mehul Nisar, Kishwer Merchant, Meherzan Mazda, Utkarsh Gupta and many others posing with the main leads Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan.

Immediately, the post got huge replies, wherein the cast and crew and also the avid fans, congratulated on the occasion.

You can also be part of the fun of the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan gang by reading this post and looking at the pictures.

So here we go!!

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you all wanting to see this show with a new season now? Missing Niti and Parth together? You can enjoy these pictures more and miss the less!!

