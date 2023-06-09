Shivangi Joshi And Ankit Gupta Make For A Wonderful Onscreen Pair; Check Here

Shivangi Joshi fans are already brimming with renewed energies with the news of her comeback to TV with Balaji Telefilms’ new show for Sony TV, titled Barsaatein. They are hoping to see amazing magic being created by Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the show. Yes, even when huge expectations are being set for this new Jodi onscreen, we have Shivangi sizzle and look extremely cute with her next onscreen co-actor Ankit Gupta. Yes, the two of them who will feature in a music video look cute together.

The music video titled Baarish Aayi Hai, has Shivangi pair up with Udaariyaan and Junooniyatt fame actor Ankit Gupta. Shivangi proudly announced recently that the teaser of the video will be out on 10 June. The picture that was put up had Shivangi and Ankit being caught in a romantic pose amid the rainy weather.

Well, today, Shivangi puts up yet another amazing picture with the handsome Ankit Gupta. This one is right from the fields, in which Ankit and Shivangi’s chemistry sizzles.

The two of them continue with their spree to promote this new music video as they write,

6_ankitgupta

Verified

Iss rainy season, mausam ko aur romantic banane ke liye get ready!! 💫😍

📌 #BaarishAayiHai Teaser Out Tomorrow only on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel

Certainly, this rainy season is indeed special as Ankit and Shivangi seem to be coming up with a new storm of sort!!

Are you all ready to see the scintillating picture?

Take a look.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, do you all agree with us that Ankit and Shivangi make for a good onscreen pair?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.