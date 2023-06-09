ADVERTISEMENT
Shivangi Joshi And Ankit Gupta Make For A Wonderful Onscreen Pair; Check Here

Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta make for a wonderful onscreen pair and this is reiterated again and again via their pictures. Read to know more about it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Jun,2023 15:46:46
Shivangi Joshi fans are already brimming with renewed energies with the news of her comeback to TV with Balaji Telefilms’ new show for Sony TV, titled Barsaatein. They are hoping to see amazing magic being created by Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the show. Yes, even when huge expectations are being set for this new Jodi onscreen, we have Shivangi sizzle and look extremely cute with her next onscreen co-actor Ankit Gupta. Yes, the two of them who will feature in a music video look cute together.

The music video titled Baarish Aayi Hai, has Shivangi pair up with Udaariyaan and Junooniyatt fame actor Ankit Gupta. Shivangi proudly announced recently that the teaser of the video will be out on 10 June. The picture that was put up had Shivangi and Ankit being caught in a romantic pose amid the rainy weather.

Well, today, Shivangi puts up yet another amazing picture with the handsome Ankit Gupta. This one is right from the fields, in which Ankit and Shivangi’s chemistry sizzles.

The two of them continue with their spree to promote this new music video as they write,

Iss rainy season, mausam ko aur romantic banane ke liye get ready!! 💫😍

📌 #BaarishAayiHai Teaser Out Tomorrow only on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel

Certainly, this rainy season is indeed special as Ankit and Shivangi seem to be coming up with a new storm of sort!!

Are you all ready to see the scintillating picture?

Take a look.

Well, do you all agree with us that Ankit and Shivangi make for a good onscreen pair?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

