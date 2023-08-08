ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Spoilers

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika and Abhishek get into an argument

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house witnessed a dramatic turn of events recently as Bebika and Abhishek found themselves entangled in a fiery argument. As the clash between Bebika and Abhishek unfolded, the other housemates bore witness to the explosion of emotions.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Aug,2023 15:02:05
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika and Abhishek get into an argument 841397

In the realm of reality television, where emotions and personalities collide, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house witnessed a dramatic turn of events recently as Bebika and Abhishek found themselves entangled in a fiery argument.

The incident occurred during a casual and light-hearted chat among housemates Pooja, Manisha, Bebika, and Abhishek. Bebika, known for her candidness, opened up about a deeply personal and painful chapter from her past – an abusive relationship that had left scars on her heart. Little did the group know that this conversation would spark a chain reaction of emotions as they leaned in, ready to lend an empathetic ear.

As Bebika recounted her harrowing experience, she sensed a shift in Abhishek’s demeanor. Bebika perceived that Abhishek was passing judgment and mocking her, leading to a surge of upset emotions. Consequently, her feelings intensified, and she directed her fury towards Abhishek, resulting in a heated argument between the two. As the clash between Bebika and Abhishek unfolded, the other housemates bore witness to the explosion of emotions.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: StarPlus Brings A New Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Produced By Rajan Shahi For Its Audience A Story Asking If Age Is A Barrier In Love And Life?

Also Read: “I feel for the first time I am validated as an artiste” …Karan Johar , Basking In The Success Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Speaks On His State Of Mind as the World Showers Love On His Labour Of Love

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Uorfi Javed brings glamour to Bigg Boss OTT 2 house 841119
Uorfi Javed brings glamour to Bigg Boss OTT 2 house
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev get eliminated 841030
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev get eliminated
I am only watching the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 for Manisha Rani: Akshara Singh 840752
I am only watching the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 for Manisha Rani: Akshara Singh
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan becomes first finalist by winning Ticket to Finale task 840166
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan becomes first finalist by winning Ticket to Finale task
Mahesh Bhatt's 'weird' meeting with Manisha Rani in Bigg Boss OTT 2 sparks fan reactions; Check here 840053
Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘weird’ meeting with Manisha Rani in Bigg Boss OTT 2 sparks fan reactions; Check here
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav breaks down into tears after seeing his dad 839976
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav breaks down into tears after seeing his dad
Latest Stories
Ranveer Singh signed as the 1st Indian Brand Ambassador for luxury Italian Superbike Ducati post success of RRKPK 841396
Ranveer Singh signed as the 1st Indian Brand Ambassador for luxury Italian Superbike Ducati post success of RRKPK
Malayalam Director Siddique Is Hospitalised After Suffering Cardiac Arrest 841327
Malayalam Director Siddique Is Hospitalised After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
Exclusive: Father-son duo Deepak Chadha and Jeevansh Chadha to feature in Rrahul Mevawala's web series Forever 841324
Exclusive: Father-son duo Deepak Chadha and Jeevansh Chadha to feature in Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever
Exclusive: Gaurav Sharma to be a part of film Ahuti 841321
Exclusive: Gaurav Sharma to be a part of film Ahuti
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets trapped in a room 841318
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets trapped in a room
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti actor Vrushab Khadtale reveals his dream destination 841319
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti actor Vrushab Khadtale reveals his dream destination
Read Latest News