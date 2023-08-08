Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika and Abhishek get into an argument

In the realm of reality television, where emotions and personalities collide, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house witnessed a dramatic turn of events recently as Bebika and Abhishek found themselves entangled in a fiery argument.

The incident occurred during a casual and light-hearted chat among housemates Pooja, Manisha, Bebika, and Abhishek. Bebika, known for her candidness, opened up about a deeply personal and painful chapter from her past – an abusive relationship that had left scars on her heart. Little did the group know that this conversation would spark a chain reaction of emotions as they leaned in, ready to lend an empathetic ear.

As Bebika recounted her harrowing experience, she sensed a shift in Abhishek’s demeanor. Bebika perceived that Abhishek was passing judgment and mocking her, leading to a surge of upset emotions. Consequently, her feelings intensified, and she directed her fury towards Abhishek, resulting in a heated argument between the two. As the clash between Bebika and Abhishek unfolded, the other housemates bore witness to the explosion of emotions.

