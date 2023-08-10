ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Spoilers

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish can win the season, says Manisha Rani

Manisha's frank assessment revealed her belief that while they have all encountered struggles and challenges, Elvish's strategic moves and decisions have left an undeniable mark on everyone's journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Aug,2023 17:47:16
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish can win the season, says Manisha Rani 842037

As the highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 approaches, tensions and excitement within the house have reached a new high. With just four days left for the ultimate showdown, the contestants are taking stock of their individual journeys, strategizing, and openly discussing their chances of emerging victorious.

In a recent development, one of the contestants, Manisha, engaged in a candid conversation with fellow housemates Abhishek and Elvish. The trio sat down to reflect on their experiences and evaluate the progress they’ve made throughout the competition. As the conversation took a reflective turn, Manisha didn’t hold back her thoughts on Elvish’s gameplay.

Manisha’s frank assessment revealed her belief that while they have all encountered struggles and challenges, Elvish’s strategic moves and decisions have left an undeniable mark on everyone’s journey. She commented, “Struggle shayad humne zyada kiya hai, lekin Elvish ke game nei impact daala hai hum sab ki journey pe. I want to win, but can’t deny that Elvish can win the season and make a history!”

As the countdown to the finale continues, each contestant’s true mettle will be tested in the last leg of the competition. With alliances shifting, strategies evolving, and personal dynamics coming into play, the housemates are fully aware that anything can happen in the final days.

 Also Read: My parents are thrilled to see me excel in my professional journey: Dhruvi Jani

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Nora Fatehi Looks Majestic In Dazzling Embellished Ensemble 842065
Nora Fatehi Looks Majestic In Dazzling Embellished Ensemble
Will Rajesh be able to save his father from the debris of the collapsed chawl on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya? 842056
Will Rajesh be able to save his father from the debris of the collapsed chawl on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya?
Exclusive: Rheaa Sachdeva roped in for Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever 842059
Exclusive: Rheaa Sachdeva roped in for Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever
Alia, Armaan, and Aasmaa: Threads of destiny intertwine in COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’ 842038
Alia, Armaan, and Aasmaa: Threads of destiny intertwine in COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana lashes out at Reyansh 842035
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana lashes out at Reyansh
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets evicted 842032
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets evicted
Read Latest News