Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish can win the season, says Manisha Rani

As the highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 approaches, tensions and excitement within the house have reached a new high. With just four days left for the ultimate showdown, the contestants are taking stock of their individual journeys, strategizing, and openly discussing their chances of emerging victorious.

In a recent development, one of the contestants, Manisha, engaged in a candid conversation with fellow housemates Abhishek and Elvish. The trio sat down to reflect on their experiences and evaluate the progress they’ve made throughout the competition. As the conversation took a reflective turn, Manisha didn’t hold back her thoughts on Elvish’s gameplay.

Manisha’s frank assessment revealed her belief that while they have all encountered struggles and challenges, Elvish’s strategic moves and decisions have left an undeniable mark on everyone’s journey. She commented, “Struggle shayad humne zyada kiya hai, lekin Elvish ke game nei impact daala hai hum sab ki journey pe. I want to win, but can’t deny that Elvish can win the season and make a history!”

As the countdown to the finale continues, each contestant’s true mettle will be tested in the last leg of the competition. With alliances shifting, strategies evolving, and personal dynamics coming into play, the housemates are fully aware that anything can happen in the final days.

