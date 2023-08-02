Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav breaks down into tears after seeing his dad

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions in the last two days. When Elvish’s dad made his entry into the house, it left Elvish in tears to see his father there, providing him with a mixture of joy and emotions.

Elvish’s dad playfully remarked, “You were expecting your mother, but I’m here to support you. Give a little bit of love to your dad also.” This light-hearted moment brought a smile to everyone’s face and added a touch of warmth to the atmosphere. He also confessed to Pooja Bhatt that the last movie he watched in theaters was “Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin,” and he is a big fan of hers. His admiration for Pooja Bhatt added a delightful moment of connection between them.

During a warm interaction with the housemates, Elvish’s father shares the significance of his name. He reveals that “Elvish” means “Long wish” because he was born after a prolonged period of waiting and numerous prayers to God. His name embodies the cherished desire that finally came true, bringing immense joy to his parents’ lives.

With the house transformed into a BB hotel, the contestants enthusiastically embraced their duties, aiming to impress Elvish’s dad and earn a star. Each housemate put in their best efforts to create a memorable experience for her, hoping to stand out and receive the coveted star.

Elvish’s emotional reunion with his dad showcases the significance of family bonds in the Bigg Boss OTT house. It highlights the support and love that family members bring into the contestants’ lives, offering them strength and motivation during their challenging journey.