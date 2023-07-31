Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad gets emotional on receiving daughter's special message

Bigg Boss OTT 2, the much-awaited reality show, has managed to keep the audience hooked with its gripping drama and thrilling challenges. In a heartwarming twist, the housemates’ families will make a special entry into the house, creating an emotional atmosphere filled with joy and tears.

The ‘Hotel Task’ brings an unforgettable experience as housemates transform into hosts, ensuring their loved ones have an extraordinary stay. The twist of shining stars for outstanding performances adds excitement to the mix. Among the touching reunions, Jad’s emotional moment with his daughter has teary-eyed viewers.

Among the housemates, Jad becomes the first contestant to meet his beloved daughter. The reunion is emotional, as Jad is virtually connected with his daughter. Her heartfelt message to her father tears Jad’s eyes, reminding him of the strong bond they share even while being away from each other. As the housemates become gracious hosts to their families, emotions run high as they share precious moments together.

Recently, popular social media influencer and actress Aashika Bhatia was evicted from the highly anticipated reality show. Aashika entered the house with a bang as a wildcard contestant, winning hearts with her charismatic presence and infectious energy. Known for her candidness, Aashika established herself as a formidable contestant. Throughout her stint on the show, she engaged in several memorable moments, both light-hearted and intense, that kept viewers hooked to their screens.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.