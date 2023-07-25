ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia get nominated

Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia find themselves in the danger zone this week in Bigg Boss OTT 2, awaiting the eviction results with nervous anticipation.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Jul,2023 15:24:02
Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, drama, and entertainment, making it one of the most-watched reality shows. In a dramatic turn of events, recently, the nominations task in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house took place, leaving the contestants on edge.

As the current captain, Pooja Bhatt had the power to save one contestant from this week’s nominations and she chose to save Abhishek Malhan. However, she also had the responsibility of deciding how many contestants each housemate could nominate. With strategic moves and alliances at play, four contestants nominated Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia, while one contestant each nominated Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhurve, and Avinash Sachdev, and Elvish Yadav.

As a result, Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia find themselves in the danger zone this week, awaiting the eviction results with nervous anticipation. The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has turned tense as contestants brace themselves for the upcoming eviction.

Recently, in a thrilling Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Falaq Naaz got evicted from the show. Host Salman Khan asked the contestants to vote for one contestant from the three who contributed the least to the show. The majority of the contestants took Falaq’s name. Hence, she was evicted, which came as a shock to everyone.

