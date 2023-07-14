Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar get into a verbal spat

Drama always unfolds within the walls of the Bigg Boss OTT house, where emotions run high, and confrontations occur regularly. In the recent episode, Pooja Bhatt gets into a heated altercation with fellow contestant Jiya. The incident unfolded during a tense confrontation in the house, where emotions ran high, and tempers flared.

Pooja losses her composure and unleashes a barrage of sharp words aimed at Jiya. In a fit of anger, Pooja referred to Jiya as “slow poison,” implying that her presence in the house is detrimental and toxic. The verbal exchange between the two contestants escalates, leaving the atmosphere charged with tension and drama. During the conversation, Pooja continues to speak against Jiya’s personality. When Jiya tries to speak, Pooja says ‘Shut Up.’

The tension between Pooja and Jiya has undoubtedly raised the stakes, adding excitement and unpredictability to the popular reality series. The next morning after last night’s facade between her and Pooja, Jiya talks to Avinash, wondering why Pooja is coming at her. She’s not even part of any of this. Jiya said, “Why Pooja is commenting on my career and family, getting personal. No matter what I say, I get passive-aggressive.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: “We believe in our good content and make sure our films are on a tight budget”, says filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri about The Vaccine War