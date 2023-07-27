ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abhishek Malhan calls Avinash Sachdev 'gadha' amidst nasty fight

Tensions escalated between Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev, leading to an ugly spat that shook Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Abhishek called Avinash 'gadha' amidst their nasty fight. The confrontation turned intense, and fellow housemates had to intervene to diffuse the situation.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Jul,2023 15:43:35
The drama inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house shows no signs of slowing down, and fans can expect more thrilling episodes in the coming days. As the contestants battle it out for the coveted title, alliances will form, and unexpected bonds will be forged, adding more excitement and suspense to the show.

The housemates witnessed a roller-coaster of emotions and heated confrontations in the latest episode. With the competition intensifying and emotions running high, the drama inside the Bigg Boss house reached new heights during the ticket-to-finale task.

Tensions escalated between Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev, leading to an ugly spat that shook the house. The two strong-headed contestants argued over a task, with both refusing to back down. Abhishek called Avinash ‘gadha’ amidst their nasty fight. The confrontation turned intense, and fellow housemates had to intervene to diffuse the situation.

Bigg Boss announced ‘Ticket To Finale’ for this season. Bigg Boss says, “This is the only Viral that is good for you!” The ‘TTF’ task revolves around three teams making potential viral videos. Team A includes Jad, Avinash, and Aashika, Team B has Abhishek, Manisha, and Pooja &  Team C has Jiya, Elvish, and Bebika.

Post every buzzer, one team at a time, will talk about the house and the show, which they think go viral (They are not allowed to perform skits or create fake scenarios). Live voting on the app will decide the winning team. The team with the highest vote wins, and the three winning team members will be the contenders for the Ticket To Finale. Only one of the three will win the ticket this week!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

