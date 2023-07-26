Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Contestants to fight for Ticket to Finale

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set for new adventures. The Ticket to Finale Week is a crucial juncture in the Bigg Boss journey, where contestants get a chance to fast-track their way to the show’s final week. The stakes are high, and the atmosphere inside the house is charged with anticipation and determination.

The task for the Ticket to Finale Week is no walk in the park. Contestants face challenging tasks and intense battles to outwit their fellow housemates. With everyone eyeing the ultimate prize, friendships are tested, alliances are forged, and hidden rivalries appear.

Bigg Boss announces ‘Ticket To Finale’ for this season. Bigg Boss says, “This is the only Viral that is good for you!” The ‘TTF’ task revolves around three teams making potential viral videos. Team A includes Jad, Avinash, and Aashika, Team B has Abhishek, Manisha, and Pooja & Team C has Jiya, Elvish, and Bebika.

Post every buzzer, one team at a time, will talk about the house and the show, which they think go viral (They are not allowed to perform skits or create fake scenarios). Live voting on the app will decide the winning team. The team with the highest vote wins, and the three winning team members will be the contenders for the Ticket To Finale. Only one of the three will win the ticket this week!

The Ticket to Finale Week is a make-or-break moment for the contestants, and the tension inside the house is palpable. With emotions running high and strategies reaching their peak, Bigg Boss OTT is all set to deliver an intense and nail-biting week to keep audiences glued to their screens.

Who do you think will emerge as the winner?

