Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Did Manisha call Pooja ‘Thali ki baigan’?

As Bigg Boss OTT 2 draws near the finale, the dynamics within the house are shifting. The remaining contestants are making an effort to foster connections and harmony among themselves, setting aside differences and striving for unity. During a candid chat, Pooja engaged in a heart-to-heart with her fellow housemates, including Abhishek, Bebika, Elvish, and Manisha.

Pooja shared anecdotes about the diverse personalities she encountered throughout her time in the house, reflecting on the unique experiences and learnings she gained from each individual. Pooja’s words resonated as she expressed her appreciation for getting to know her fellow contestants on a deeper level.

Amidst the conversation, Pooja noticed signs of exhaustion and stress on Abhishek’s face. Concerned for his well-being, she kindly advised him to ease the burden he seemed to be carrying in the pursuit of victory. In a candid moment, Pooja quipped, “Ye neta banna kabhi kabhi chor do! 25-26 mei mai bohot jaldi insulted feel karti thi, smjh skti huun, par dheere dheere kamm karo!” Her words carried the essence of a friend genuinely caring for a comrade in the shared journey of the reality show.

However, it appears that Pooja’s well-intentioned counsel may have inadvertently ruffled Abhishek’s feathers. In response, Abhishek chose to maintain silence and distance himself from the conversation. Seeking solace and understanding, he found a confidante in his close friend, Manisha. Expressing his thoughts, he humorously remarked, “Ye itni baatein karti haein ki khud bhul jaati hai!” Manisha humorously added, “Thali ke baigan bhi hai kayi idhr!”