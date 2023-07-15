ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Elvish Yadav Calls Avinash Sachdev 'Bewakoof Ka Bacha'

As the contestants navigate the challenges and dynamics within the house, their clashes and confrontations add an extra layer of excitement to the show. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav and Avinash Sachdev were embroiled in a heated argument that escalated quickly.

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 Jul,2023 15:42:29
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Elvish Yadav Calls Avinash Sachdev 'Bewakoof Ka Bacha' 834231

Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to provide its audience with thrilling and unpredictable moments, where emotions run high and tempers flare. As the contestants navigate the challenges and dynamics within the house, their clashes and confrontations add an extra layer of excitement to the show

In the recent episode, Elvish Yadav and Avinash Sachdev were embroiled in a heated argument that escalated quickly. Instigated by Elvish’s constant comments, Avinash high on anger said, “Mere muh pe aake bol, aurat ki tarah peeth peeche mat bolna” In response, Elvish retorted, “Chal jaa ke muh chupa, ja ped ke piche muh chupa, aaj ki footage milagai tujko”

Avinash also stated, “Aurat ki tarah mere peeche laga hai, mard ki tarah saamne bola na” (You’re hiding behind me like a woman, speak up like a man in front of me). Avinash got more triggered when Elvish said, Bewakoof ka bacha to which he reverted Baap pe jaana mat.

The confrontation not only grabbed the attention of the other housemates but also left the viewers on the edge of their seats. As the tense atmosphere in the house escalated, the episode ended with the promise of further drama and conflicts in the days to come.

