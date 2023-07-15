Shakti Arora aka Ishaan From StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shares His Thoughts On Heartbreak

StarPlus’ show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has gained a loyal audience because of its intriguing and engaging plot. The show’s twists and turns have paved the way for viewers to be glued to their television screens with high-octane drama. The makers recently dropped a promo and announced a new chapter with a new storyline and three new characters, Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh, who were introduced.

The current track revolves around Ishaan, Savi, and Reeva. Just when Ishaan and Reeva were giving love a chance, Ishaan went through his first heartbreak. It will be intriguing to watch the twists and turns in Ishaan, Reeva, and Savi’s lives. Will Ishaan give love a second chance?

Shakti Arora, who essays the role of Ishaan, opined about his first heartbreak: “Heartbreaks are always very personal. When I read the script of Ishaan, where Ishaan’s heart is broken, the nuances, the way he speaks and acts, there is a major shift in his behaviour and emotions. I could immediately relate to it—to the time when I had my first heartbreak. I hope the audience relates to Ishaan as much as I do and also connects with the emotional rollercoaster that Ishaan goes through. Heartbreak is very disheartening and confusing, as you don’t know how to deal with the situation. You go down a rabbit hole and don’t know the way out. Also, it becomes a life-changing moment. One becomes more mature after it and realises what he wants in a relationship and what he doesn’t. Love is only made more valuable by the risk of heartbreak.”

Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween. The show airs at 8 p.m. on StarPlus from Monday to Sunday.