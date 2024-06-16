GHKKPM Fame Shakti Arora Turns Special Officer, Shares BTS Pictures With Squad

Shakti Arora is currently portraying the role of Ishaan in the popular daily soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein. He is winning hearts as the lead alongside Bhavika Sharma. The actor often treats his fans with insights from the show’s shoot. And now, as the boy’s squad from the show turns special officers, the actor shared glimpses of their gangster vibes.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shakti shared a series of photos showcasing his special officer look with his squad. The Bhosle boys look fierce and powerful wearing a black T-shirt with matching bottoms. With a black protection jacket, the boys look ready to encounter anyone who comes their way. With black glasses, they look cool. Posing in the backdrop of the jungle, it seems there will be interesting twists coming up in the show.

In the shared photos, Shakti poses with his boys’ squad, including Krunal Kasare, Vijhay Badlaani, Nimai Baki, and Aayush Anand. Throughout the photos, the boys pose with rifles in their hands. The attitude on their faces looks intriguing. These new photos also intrigued their fans, who asked about the scenes. The caption reads, “The original squad 💪

#bhosle #boys #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin #ghkkpm.”

A fan wrote, “Sir jangal me kya kar rahe ho kya show ka part he.” While the other said, “Shakti bhi like dada hu me.” “Mera nazar ishan sir ke upar SE Nahi hatt Raha hein, ” the third commented.