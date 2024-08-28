Television | TV News

Shakti Arora who was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has opened a restaurant which is a one-of-a-kind in Mumbai. You can get all details here by reading it.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Shakti Arora is a proud restauranteur of Lyla BKC which is a first-of-the-kind restaurant in Mumbai. It caters to a rich taste and has a good blend of the Mexican and Italian food cultures. Shakti and his wife Neha Saxena have joined hands in this entrepreneurship business. The wide range of delicacies made available on the menu card interests the layman as he can get a good mix of both the Italian and the Mexican cuisines here.

As we know, Shakti was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where he played the lead role of Ishaan Bhosale. His pairing with Bhavika Sharma was appreciated by the audience. Many celebrities flaunt their side business in addition to their acting prowess. And the restaurant business is a flourishing line for many. Shakti too is doing a good job as the proud owner.

You can check and see more details about Lyca in this Instagram post.

Courtesy: Instagram

Well, Shakti fans will be praying to see him back onscreen soon!! Having said this, Shakti can as of now bask in the success tales of his restaurant and his new found task on hand!!