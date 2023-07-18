ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Falaq Naaz nominates Elvish Yadav for elimination

Bigg Boss OTT 2 that airs on Jio Cinema will see yet another nomination drama today. Here, we see Falaq nominating Elvish for elimination. Check out the details here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Jul,2023 17:02:52
Bigg Boss OTT 2 that streams daily on Jio Cinema has given rise to another reason for a conspiracy and feud to happen in the house. The daily dose of drama between the contestants in the house has kept the ambience on fire. The recent activity that Bigg Boss announces of a hungry lion entering the house in order to eat off some of the contestants, is quite exciting. The Bigg Boss announces that a few of the contestants who fall a prey to the lion will directly get nominated this week.

And this starts off with a plan and strategy that the contestants work out and talk out among themselves. While few in the house say that they need to play in order to send players out of the house, few are seen saying that they need to nominate the tough players and sit and watch the fun.

It is rather interesting to see the varied mindset and talk that happened in the house related to the nomination. And when the right moment came, everyone hung around their necks the face of the contestant they were nominating.

It was quite surprising to see Falaq name Elvish Yadav. Falaq was seen telling that she is not afraid of the nominations at all. When her chance came to speak, Falaq was quick to say that Elvish has this problem of swinging between real and fake and that she has not understood his game plan yet.

Who will go out of the house this week?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Srividya Rajesh

Read Latest News