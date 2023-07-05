Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Housemates torture to dethrone Jiya from captaincy

Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to push boundaries and test the limits of its contestants. As the tension escalates and emotions run high, the house dynamics will surely witness dramatic shifts. The house is brimming with tension and suspense as a gripping Game of Thrones-like situation unfolds. Jiya, the current captain of the house, finds herself in trouble as her fellow housemates are determined to take away her captaincy.

In an intense captaincy task, the housemates have resorted to unimaginable measures to force Jiya to step down. The task involves subjecting Jiya to various forms of torture and testing her resilience and determination. From foam, shampoo, turmeric, green chilies, ginger, talcum powder, eggs, and cold water, the housemates have left no stone unturned in their quest to break Jiya’s resolve.

Every move, every ingredient used against Jiya, is a strategic play to weaken her resolve and force her to give up her captaincy. As the drama unfolds, alliances shift, and loyalties are tested, adding to the already intense atmosphere.

Will Jiya withstand the relentless torture and hold onto her captaincy? Or will the housemates’ collective efforts prove successful in toppling her from her throne?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan- Sussanne Khan To Saif Ali Khan- Amrita Singh: B-town Stars Who Got Divorced After Years Of Togetherness