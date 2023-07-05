ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Spoilers

Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Housemates torture to dethrone Jiya from captaincy

From foam, shampoo, turmeric, green chilies, ginger, talcum powder, eggs, and cold water, the housemates have left no stone unturned in their quest to break Jiya's resolve in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jul,2023 14:57:30
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Housemates torture to dethrone Jiya from captaincy

Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to push boundaries and test the limits of its contestants. As the tension escalates and emotions run high, the house dynamics will surely witness dramatic shifts. The house is brimming with tension and suspense as a gripping Game of Thrones-like situation unfolds. Jiya, the current captain of the house, finds herself in trouble as her fellow housemates are determined to take away her captaincy.

In an intense captaincy task, the housemates have resorted to unimaginable measures to force Jiya to step down. The task involves subjecting Jiya to various forms of torture and testing her resilience and determination. From foam, shampoo, turmeric, green chilies, ginger, talcum powder, eggs, and cold water, the housemates have left no stone unturned in their quest to break Jiya’s resolve.

Every move, every ingredient used against Jiya, is a strategic play to weaken her resolve and force her to give up her captaincy. As the drama unfolds, alliances shift, and loyalties are tested, adding to the already intense atmosphere.

Will Jiya withstand the relentless torture and hold onto her captaincy? Or will the housemates’ collective efforts prove successful in toppling her from her throne?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan- Sussanne Khan To Saif Ali Khan- Amrita Singh: B-town Stars Who Got Divorced After Years Of Togetherness

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bigg Boss gives a big responsibility to Jiya
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bigg Boss gives a big responsibility to Jiya
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar engage in fierce fight during nominations
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar engage in fierce fight during nominations
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri gets evicted
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri gets evicted
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abdu’s entry lightens up the house
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abdu’s entry lightens up the house
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha yells at Bebika, says, “Muh kholti hai toh gutter”
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha yells at Bebika, says, “Muh kholti hai toh gutter”
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid gives steamy french kiss to Akanksha Puri
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid gives steamy french kiss to Akanksha Puri
Latest Stories
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s visit to jail leaves Damayanti stunned
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s visit to jail leaves Damayanti stunned
Jannat Zubair Is All Smiles In This Strapless Jumpsuit Style; Check Pics
Jannat Zubair Is All Smiles In This Strapless Jumpsuit Style; Check Pics
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya enjoy a playful post-marriage ritual
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya enjoy a playful post-marriage ritual
Celebrating 10 Years of Lootera: Vikrant Massey’s Small Role with a Big Impact
Celebrating 10 Years of Lootera: Vikrant Massey’s Small Role with a Big Impact
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie vows to get justice for Dhairya
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie vows to get justice for Dhairya
5 Reasons Why You Should Rewatch Aamir Khan’s – Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke!
5 Reasons Why You Should Rewatch Aamir Khan’s – Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke!
Read Latest News