ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Spoilers

Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jad and Jiya's playful tease angers Avinash and Falaq

Jad and Jiya playfully mock Falaq and Avinash by addressing them as "Mr. and Mrs. Sachdev!" However, the couple didn't appreciate the comment in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Jul,2023 16:16:22
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jad and Jiya's playful tease angers Avinash and Falaq 833061

The journey of Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling twists and turns. In the recent episode, during a lighthearted conversation in the bedroom, Jad and Jiya tease Falaq and Avinash by referring to them as “Mr. and Mrs. Sachdev.” However, their innocent banter takes an unexpected turn as Avinash and Falaq react with deep displeasure, demanding that Jad and Jiya respect their boundaries.

Falaq, known for her fierce demeanor, sternly warns them to stay within their limits, indicating the growing frustration between the couples. Fierce Falaq says “Stay in your limits!” The incident has stirred up tensions in the house, as Avinash and Falaq find themselves at the center of discussions among the other housemates. Their relationship has become a subject of intense interest and gossip, adding to their distress.

During a casual conversation in the bedroom, Jad and Jiya playfully mock Falaq and Avinash by addressing them as “Mr. and Mrs. Sachdev!” However, the couple didn’t appreciate the comment and became extremely upset, cautioning them to respect boundaries. Avinash and Falaq are extremely frustrated with Jiya and Jad because their relationship (Avinash and Falaq’s) has become the hot topic of discussion among everyone in the house.

Recently, nomination task called “BB Junkyard” took place. By the end of this task, the nominated contestants for the week are Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash. The contestants, which are safe from the nominations, are Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Jad Hadid. Akanksha Puri, Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani, and Puneet Superstar aka Prakash Kumar have been evicted from the show.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash get nominated 832783
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash get nominated
Cyrus Broacha quits Bigg Boss OTT 2, find out reason 832516
Cyrus Broacha quits Bigg Boss OTT 2, find out reason
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha Rani calls Avinash Sachdev ‘biggest liar’ 832441
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha Rani calls Avinash Sachdev ‘biggest liar’
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Avinash Sachdev confesses his feelings for Falaq Naaz 831965
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Avinash Sachdev confesses his feelings for Falaq Naaz
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Housemates get into a fight during ranking task 831562
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Housemates get into a fight during ranking task
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika and Pooja confront Jiya Shankar's captaincy 827650
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika and Pooja confront Jiya Shankar’s captaincy
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Hardik Thakkar bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures 833059
Exclusive: Hardik Thakkar bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana sells the Brar house 833056
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana sells the Brar house
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Protima gets shocked on seeing Neerja on the road 833054
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Protima gets shocked on seeing Neerja on the road
Exclusive: Ashish Vidyarthi bags John Abraham starrer Vedaa 833051
Exclusive: Ashish Vidyarthi bags John Abraham starrer Vedaa
I would love to cook for Deepika Padukone: Kanan A Malhotra 833048
I would love to cook for Deepika Padukone: Kanan A Malhotra
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini gives big responsibility to Priya 833045
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini gives big responsibility to Priya
Read Latest News