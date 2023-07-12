Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jad and Jiya's playful tease angers Avinash and Falaq

The journey of Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling twists and turns. In the recent episode, during a lighthearted conversation in the bedroom, Jad and Jiya tease Falaq and Avinash by referring to them as “Mr. and Mrs. Sachdev.” However, their innocent banter takes an unexpected turn as Avinash and Falaq react with deep displeasure, demanding that Jad and Jiya respect their boundaries.

Falaq, known for her fierce demeanor, sternly warns them to stay within their limits, indicating the growing frustration between the couples. Fierce Falaq says “Stay in your limits!” The incident has stirred up tensions in the house, as Avinash and Falaq find themselves at the center of discussions among the other housemates. Their relationship has become a subject of intense interest and gossip, adding to their distress.

Recently, nomination task called “BB Junkyard” took place. By the end of this task, the nominated contestants for the week are Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash. The contestants, which are safe from the nominations, are Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Jad Hadid. Akanksha Puri, Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani, and Puneet Superstar aka Prakash Kumar have been evicted from the show.

