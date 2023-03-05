A rare video has gone viral featuring Arjun Kapoor and Urfi Javed together. The duo was spotted together at an event, posing for the paparazzies. Both the stars could be seen decked up in stylish hot look book for the day, and we are in complete awe as we see the two coming together for the first time.

In the video, we can see Urfi Javed decked up in a bold avatar. Well, that isn’t something new to us either. The actress has always turned head with her usual fashion decks and preps over the years. Given that, this one too didn’t fail to astound us. She wore a stylish silver sequinned white wrapped ethnic top. She teamed it with matching low waist white skirt. She completed the look with sleek pulled back hair and bold make up.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor could be seen in a stylish blazer suit. The actor teamed the quirky look with black shades and messy hair.

In the video, we can see the two coming together for the first time to pose for the shutterbugs. They smiled at the camera as they posed. Later, Urfi left uttering something towards Arjun Kapoor, which got him into laughter.

After Urfi left, Arjun Kapoor gave some solo poses to the shutterbugs at the event.

Here take a look at the video-

Urfi Javed is currently asserted as the fashion icon. The actress has brought in the most unusual and quirkiest fashion updos possible on the internet which eventually got her popular in the country. The actress however has been unapologetic about the same.