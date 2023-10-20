Gaming |

Candid Moments From India Gaming Awards Season 2

Check out candid moments of India Gaming Awards Season 2, an initiative by IWMBuzz Live, powered by Jack & Jones exclusively on Loco. This event is designed to unite gamers, content creators, industry leaders, and gaming enthusiasts, providing them with an occasion to collectively celebrate their passion for esports and gaming.

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 Oct,2023 14:39:59
IWMBuzz media’s second edition of India Gaming Awards, an initiative by IWMBuzz Live, powered by Jack & Jones exclusively on Loco opened to a resounding success, emerging as the biggest splash for gaming fans, honouring the best and the brightest in the gaming industry. It was held on 17 October (2023) at the Westin in Mumbai.

The gala night saw some of the biggest gaming stars and popular faces as Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare, Mahek ‘Mizo’ Syed, Kaashvi ‘Kaash Plays’ Hiranandani, Bright Fox, Jonathan ‘Jonathan Gaming’ Amaral, Raj ‘Snax’ Varma, Siddhant ‘Shreeman Legend’ Praveen Joshi, Animesh ‘8bit Thug’ Agarwal, Ocean Sharma, Naman ‘Mortal’ Sandeep Mathur amongst others from the entertainment industry in attendance.

Log on to: https://www.indiagamingaward.com/

Today, let’s check out the candid moments here:

