Vote Now: Fan Fav Esports Athlete Of The Year? Pukar 'TX Pukar' Singla, Rishabh 'Encore' Katoch, Harshit 'Kanary' Kashyap, Abhirup 'Lightningfast' Choudhury, Jonathan 'Jonathan Gaming' Amaral, Ganesh 'SK Rossi' Gangadhar, Sabyasachi 'Antidote' Bose, Harsh 'Goblin' Paudwal, Mohammad 'Manya' Raja, Deepak 'Sensei' Negi, Simar 'Psy' Sethi, Arjun 'Shadow' Mandhalkar

Pukar 'TX Pukar' Singla
Pukar Singla, a notable Indian esports talent, shines as a key member of TeamXSpark. Revered for his exceptional gaming prowess, Pukar has etched his name firmly in the annals of the Indian esports community.
Rishabh 'Encore' Katoch
Rishabh Katoch, hailing from India, has emerged as a standout competitor under the banner of Medal Esports. His impressive performances in the gaming arena have solidified his status as an influential figure, garnering recognition and admiration.
Harshit 'Kanary' Kashyap
Harshit Kashyap, a proficient Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Esports contender, represents R.Esports—an up-and-coming esports organization steered by Akhand Pratap Singh. His mastery of BGMI has elevated him to prominence within the competitive gaming circuit.
Abhirup 'Lightningfast' Choudhury
Abhirup Choudhury, a skilled Indian gamer born in 2000, currently stands as a valuable asset within the ranks of Global Esports. His gaming aptitude, particularly in fast-paced esports titles, has significantly contributed to the team’s achievements and reputation.
Jonathan 'Jonathan Gaming' Amaral
Jonathan Amaral, born in 2002, is the face of GodLike Esports in India. His remarkable gaming abilities, strategic intellect, and contributions to the squad have propelled him towards stardom within the Indian esports domain.
Ganesh 'SK Rossi' Gangadhar
Ganesh Gangadhar, popularly known as “SkRossi” and born in 1997, holds a distinguished legacy as a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who has left an enduring imprint on the esports community. While his last stint was with Global Esports, his contributions to the competitive CS: GO landscape remain highly esteemed.
Sabyasachi 'Antidote' Bose
Sabyasachi Bose, born in 1996, is a versatile esports athlete with a history in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. He presently assumes the role of an in-game leader for Orangutan, renowned for his support role and proficiency with the Operator.
Harsh 'Goblin' Paudwal
Harsh Paudwal, widely recognized as “Goblin,” occupies a prominent position in the Indian esports arena as a current member of Team SouL. His gaming abilities and unwavering commitment have secured him a coveted spot on one of India’s most esteemed esports teams.
Mohammad 'Manya' Raja
Mohammad Raja, operating under the alias “Manya,” actively competes as an esports luminary for Blind eSports. His in-game contributions reflect his gaming aptitude and have led to his recognition as a formidable player.
Deepak 'Sensei' Negi
Deepak Negi, better known as “SENSEI,” commands respect in the Indian esports sphere, representing Revenant Esports. His strategic acumen and valuable contributions to the team have solidified his standing as an eminent figure in the competitive gaming landscape.
Simar 'Psy' Sethi
Simar Sethi, born in 1998, assumes the esports mantle under the banner of Medal Esports. With a rich history in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and experience with renowned organizations such as Entity Gaming and Team Brutality, Simar stands as a seasoned professional within India’s esports landscape.
Arjun 'Shadow' Mandhalkar
Arjun Mandhalkar, popularly recognized as “SHADOW,” is a distinguished figure in Indian esports, competing under the banner of GodLike Esports. His gaming dexterity and pivotal role in the team have firmly established him as a formidable presence in the esports realm.