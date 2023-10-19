Full List of Winners – India Gaming Awards Season 2

IWMBuzz media is proud to announce the winners across popular, jury categories and editorial categories at the India Gaming Awards, powered by Jack & Jones exclusively on Loco. The second edition of the India Gaming Awards was a roaring success with fans voting in droves for their favourite stars and eminent jury members meticulously judging nominations across categories. Let’s check out the detailed winner list below

Game Development Studio Of The Year

Supergaming

Indie Game Of The Year

Real Cricket- Nautilus Mobile

Esports Tournament Of The Year

BGMS 2022

Esports Organisation Of The Year

Global Esports

Esports Organisation Of The Year

Revenant Esports

Esports Athlete Of The Year

Ganesh ‘SK Rossi’ Gangadhar

Streamer Of The Year (Male)

Rishabh ‘Rakazone Gaming’ Karanwal

Streamer Of The Year (Female)

Shagufta ‘Xyaa’ Iqbal

Gaming Talent Management Agency Of The Year

8Bit Creatives

Gaming And Esports Publication Of The Year

AFK Gaming

Esports Caster Of The Year

Ocean Sharma

Fan Fav Streamer Of The Year (Male)

Siddhant ‘Shreeman Legend’ Praveen Joshi

Fan Fav Esports Org Of The Year

S8UL

Fan Fav Esports Athlete Of The Year

Jonathan ‘Jonathan Gaming’ Amaral

Fan Fav Streamer Of The Year (Female)

Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare

Stylish Gamer Of The Year (Male)

Raj ‘Snax’ Varma

Stylish Gamer Of The Year (Male)

Animesh ‘8bit Thug’ Agarwal

Stylish Gamer Of The Year (Female)

Kaashvi ‘Kaash Plays’ Hiranandani

Stylish Gamer Of The Year (Female)

Mahek ‘Mizo Plays’ Syed

Contribution To The Indian Gaming Industry

Vishal Gondal

Contribution To The Indian Esports Industry

Anuj Tandon

Rising Esports Athlete Of The Year

Harsh ‘Goblin’ Paudwal

Rising Gaming Creator Of The Year (Male)

Muhammad ‘Mrz Thoppi’ Nihad

Rising Gaming Creator Of The Year (Female)

Brightfox

Esports Coach Of The Year

Nishant ‘iFlicks’ Murlidhara

Dynamic Streamer Of The Year

Aditya ‘Dynamo’ Sawant

Global Gaming Icon

Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur

Gaming Personality Of The Year

Animesh ‘8bit Thug’ Agarwal

Gaming IP Innovation Of The Year

Campus Respawn (Next Level)- Trinity Gaming

Impactful Streamer Of The Year

Tanmay ‘Scout’ Singh

Trailblazer Streamer Of The Year

Krutika ‘Krutika Plays’ Ojha

Power Streamer Of The Year

Yash “LoLzZz” Thacker

Log on to: https://www.indiagamingaward.com/

Powered By: Jack&Jones

Exclusively on Loco

In Association With: KDM, Carrera

Industry Partner: Penta E Sports

Support Partners: One Digital Entertainment, Whiteapple

Radio Partner: RadioCity

Outdoor Partner: Art Media

Creative Partner: Indianstorytellers

Healthcare Partner: Brandwagon

An Initiative By www.iwmbuzz.com