Full List of Winners – India Gaming Awards Season 2

IWMBuzz media is proud to announce the winners across popular, jury categories and editorial categories at the India Gaming Awards, powered by Jack & Jones exclusively on Loco. The second edition of the India Gaming Awards was a roaring success with fans voting in droves for their favourite stars and eminent jury members meticulously judging nominations across categories. Let’s check out the detailed winner list below
Game Development Studio Of The Year
Supergaming
Indie Game Of The Year
Real Cricket- Nautilus Mobile
Esports Tournament Of The Year
BGMS 2022
Esports Organisation Of The Year
Global Esports
Revenant Esports
Esports Athlete Of The Year
Ganesh ‘SK Rossi’ Gangadhar
Streamer Of The Year (Male)
Rishabh ‘Rakazone Gaming’ Karanwal
Streamer Of The Year (Female)
Shagufta ‘Xyaa’ Iqbal
Gaming Talent Management Agency Of The Year
8Bit Creatives
Gaming And Esports Publication Of The Year
AFK Gaming
Esports Caster Of The Year
Ocean Sharma
Fan Fav Streamer Of The Year (Male)
Siddhant ‘Shreeman Legend’ Praveen Joshi
Fan Fav Esports Org Of The Year
S8UL
Fan Fav Esports Athlete Of The Year
Jonathan ‘Jonathan Gaming’ Amaral
Fan Fav Streamer Of The Year (Female)
Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare
Stylish Gamer Of The Year (Male)
Raj ‘Snax’ Varma
Animesh ‘8bit Thug’ Agarwal
Stylish Gamer Of The Year (Female)
Kaashvi ‘Kaash Plays’ Hiranandani
Mahek ‘Mizo Plays’ Syed
Contribution To The Indian Gaming Industry
Vishal Gondal
Contribution To The Indian Esports Industry
Anuj Tandon
Rising Esports Athlete Of The Year
Harsh ‘Goblin’ Paudwal
Rising Gaming Creator Of The Year (Male)
Muhammad ‘Mrz Thoppi’ Nihad
Rising Gaming Creator Of The Year (Female)
Brightfox
Esports Coach Of The Year
Nishant ‘iFlicks’ Murlidhara
Dynamic Streamer Of The Year
Aditya ‘Dynamo’ Sawant
Global Gaming Icon
Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur
Gaming Personality Of The Year
Animesh ‘8bit Thug’ Agarwal
Gaming IP Innovation Of The Year
Campus Respawn (Next Level)- Trinity Gaming
Impactful Streamer Of The Year
Tanmay ‘Scout’ Singh
Trailblazer Streamer Of The Year
Krutika ‘Krutika Plays’ Ojha
Power Streamer Of The Year
Yash “LoLzZz” Thacker
