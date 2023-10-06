Vote Now: Fan Fav Streamer Of The Year Female? Payal 'Payal Gaming' Dhare, Aaradhya 'VibeWithAaradhya' Sawant, Harshita 'Harshi' Shukla, Mahek 'Mizo' Syed, Shakshi 'Sharkshe' Shetty, Deepanshi 'Dobby' Rawat, Krutika 'Krutika Plays' Ojha, Kaashvi 'Kaash Plays' Hiranandani, Kanika 'Kani Gaming' Bisht, Bright Fox, Saloni 'Mili Kya Mili' Kandalgaonkar, Sonali 'Play Like Incognito' Singh

Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare: Vote Now

Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare has become incredibly popular in the gaming community over the last few years. As per reports on sportslumo.com, Payal BGMI is the wealthiest female streamer in India. She’s now an integral part of the S8UL community, and her journey towards stardom started getting better in 2021. Even on social media, she’s earned a massive audience in the year 2022; right now, she’s got around 1.8M followers on Instagram. So, like in 2022, here’s hoping she does well to continue getting her share of success in 2023.