Gaming |

Vote Now: Stylish Gamer Of The Year Male? Ocean Sharma, Gulrez 'Joker Ki Haveli' Khan, Raj 'Snax' Varma, Nishant 'Willy Gaming' Williams, Animesh '8bit Thug' Agarwal, Sid 'Sid' Joshi, Prince Gaming

Take a look at the nominees for ‘Stylish Gamer Of The Year Male’: Ocean Sharma, Gulrez 'Joker Ki Haveli' Khan, Raj 'Snax' Varma, Nishant 'Willy Gaming' Williams, Animesh '8bit Thug' Agarwal, Sid 'Sid' Joshi, Prince Gaming

Author: IWMBuzz
06 Oct,2023 19:17:39
Vote Now: Stylish Gamer Of The Year Male? Ocean Sharma, Gulrez 'Joker Ki Haveli' Khan, Raj 'Snax' Varma, Nishant 'Willy Gaming' Williams, Animesh '8bit Thug' Agarwal, Sid 'Sid' Joshi, Prince Gaming 859023

IWMBuzz is back with ‘India Gaming Awards Season 2’ to honour the growing ecosystem of the gaming community. So today, we list the nominees for stylish gamer of the year male. Check below!

Ocean Sharma:Vote Now

Ocean Sharma is a notable figure in the Indian gaming community, celebrated for his expertise in providing commentary for popular esports titles such as PUBG Mobile and VALORANT. His insightful analysis and profound knowledge of these games have garnered him widespread recognition and a dedicated fan base.

Gulrez ‘Joker Ki Haveli’ Khan:Vote Now

Gulrez Khan, who adopts the alias ‘Joker Ki Haveli,’ is a content creator affiliated with the prestigious S8UL Organization in India. Emerging from a middle-class background, Gulrez harbours ambitious aspirations of achieving great success in the realms of gaming and content creation. His association with S8UL has firmly established his presence in the gaming community.

Raj ‘Snax’ Varma:Vote Now

Raj “Snax” Varma, an Indian esports player and talent, was most recently associated with Team XO and is also aligned with 8Bit Creatives, a renowned talent management agency. His journey in the world of gaming and his valuable contributions have earned him recognition as a prominent name in the Indian esports sphere.

Nishant ‘Willy Gaming’ Williams:Vote Now

Nishant Williams, better known as Willy Gaming, began his career as a professional cricketer and has since transitioned into content creation, initially focusing on games like PUBG Mobile. In just a few short months, his venture into content creation has gained significant momentum, showcasing his versatility and deep passion for gaming.

Animesh ‘8bit Thug’ Agarwal:Vote Now

Animesh Agarwal, famous as 8bit Thug, is a prominent personality in the gaming community. Beyond excelling as a gamer and YouTuber, he is the visionary founder of the highly successful esports team, 8bit. His unwavering commitment to gaming and content creation has firmly established him as a prominent influencer within the Indian gaming landscape.

Sid ‘Sid’ Joshi:Vote Now

Sid Joshi embarked on his gaming journey in 2020, initially serving as a team manager for the TSM entity. Subsequently, he assumed the role of a content creator and eSports adviser for S8ul, playing a pivotal role in the resurgence of Team SouL. Sid’s involvement and steadfast support have made a significant impact on the Indian esports scene.

Prince Gaming:Vote Now

Prince Gaming, also known as Happy Prince Gaming, enjoys widespread acclaim as one of the most prominent content creators in India’s Free Fire community. His content covers a diverse range of topics within the game, including events, challenges, and captivating gameplay, all of which have garnered a devoted and engaged audience.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Vote Now: Fan Fav Esports Athlete Of The Year? Pukar 'TX Pukar' Singla, Rishabh 'Encore' Katoch, Harshit 'Kanary' Kashyap, Abhirup 'Lightningfast' Choudhury, Jonathan 'Jonathan Gaming' Amaral, Ganesh 'SK Rossi' Gangadhar, Sabyasachi 'Antidote' Bose, Harsh 'Goblin' Paudwal, Mohammad 'Manya' Raja, Deepak 'Sensei' Negi, Simar 'Psy' Sethi, Arjun 'Shadow' Mandhalkar 859005
Vote Now: Fan Fav Esports Athlete Of The Year? Pukar ‘TX Pukar’ Singla, Rishabh ‘Encore’ Katoch, Harshit ‘Kanary’ Kashyap, Abhirup ‘Lightningfast’ Choudhury, Jonathan ‘Jonathan Gaming’ Amaral, Ganesh ‘SK Rossi’ Gangadhar, Sabyasachi ‘Antidote’ Bose, Harsh ‘Goblin’ Paudwal, Mohammad ‘Manya’ Raja, Deepak ‘Sensei’ Negi, Simar ‘Psy’ Sethi, Arjun ‘Shadow’ Mandhalkar

Latest Stories

Avneet Kaur takes Italy by storm with a chic brown leather outfit 858935
Avneet Kaur takes Italy by storm with a chic brown leather outfit
"History in the Making: India's first ever trailer launch by fans! Fans of Tiger Shroff , Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan will Join Forces to Exclusively launch the trailer of Ganapath before the official launch" 859019
“History in the Making: India’s first ever trailer launch by fans! Fans of Tiger Shroff , Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan will Join Forces to Exclusively launch the trailer of Ganapath before the official launch”
Kajal Aggarwal shares intriguing BTS photos from Satyabhama set 859017
Kajal Aggarwal shares intriguing BTS photos from Satyabhama set
Ronit Bose Roy and Shweta Tiwari’s romantic photos hint at a blockbuster reunion 858997
Ronit Bose Roy and Shweta Tiwari’s romantic photos hint at a blockbuster reunion
Aishwarya Sharma expresses her heartfelt thanks to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team and Rohit Shetty 858917
Aishwarya Sharma expresses her heartfelt thanks to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team and Rohit Shetty
Ormax's Most Liked Hindi Theatrical Films of 2023 Revealed - Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story Shines as Top 2 858910
Ormax’s Most Liked Hindi Theatrical Films of 2023 Revealed – Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story Shines as Top 2
Read Latest News