Vote Now: Stylish Gamer Of The Year Female? Saloni 'Mili Kya Mili' Kandalgaonkar, Payal 'Payal Gaming' Dhare, "Kaashvi 'Kaash Plays' Hiranandani," Mahek 'Mizo Plays' Syed, Ankkita 'Ankkita C' Chauhan, Shagufta 'Xyaa' Iqbal, Shakshi 'Sharkshe' Shetty

Shakshi ‘Sharkshe’ Shetty: Vote Now

Shakshi Shetty also referred to as ‘Sharkshe,’ is a seasoned gamer and content creator on both YouTube and Instagram. With five years of content creation experience, she focuses on lifestyle content and live streams of popular games like Valorant, GTA 5, Among Us, and more. Sharkshe has established herself as a prominent figure in the gaming community, delivering engaging content to her dedicated followers.