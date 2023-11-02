The Glitz and Glamour of Gaming: Inside the World of India Gaming Awards Season 2

The gaming world is abuzz with excitement as the India Gaming Awards (IGA) season 2 powered by Jack&Jones and exclusively on Loco, in association with KDM and Carrera unveiled and felicitated the winners of the highly anticipated 2023 edition. The season 2 of IGA ceremony recognized the outstanding contributions and achievements in the gaming industry from around India.

This year’s awards celebrated excellence in various categories, spanning across genres. The panel of esteemed judges and industry experts had the challenging task of selecting the best among an array of exceptional contenders. India Gaming Awards have once again showcased the boundless creativity and technical prowess within the gaming industry. These accolades serve as a testament to the continuous growth and evolution of gaming, captivating the hearts and minds of millions of players worldwide.

Spectacular Performances:

Award shows are not just about the awards; they are also about the stunning performances, and at the IGA season 2 the very popular and dynamic Dino James and the ravishing Rashmeet Kaur, both gave smashing performances making the audience uproar once more.

Purple Carpet Moments:

Unlike the traditional award shows, IGA season 2 had its own version of the red carpet, their very own Purple Carpet. All our winners, guests, and celebrities showcased their unique style, game-inspired fashion and exclaimed their excitement for the special awards night.

Siddhartha Laik, Founder, IWMBuzz Media shares, “We are thrilled to present this event and provide a platform for gamers to come together, share their passion, and create lasting memories. Whether you’re a competitive player, a casual gamer, or a fan of the gaming culture, “India Gaming Awards” has something for everyone. Gaming events have evolved into spectacles that rival traditional entertainment award shows in terms of production and excitement. The Rise of Gaming Award Shows is definitely the way forward and IGA has come and has a long way to go from its humble beginning. This transformation reflects the exponential growth of the gaming industry. Gaming award shows have become a vital part of the gaming culture and IGA will always bring gamers of all levels together for a day of fun, competition, and celebration.”

Says CoFounder and Vice President Business Operations, Loco, “The second edition of the Indian Gaming Awards turned out to be a phenomenal show. Being able to come together with the gaming community to celebrate the talent and achievements in this industry is always a highlight for us. Loco is all about empowering gamers and creators, and events like this truly resonate with our mission. We look forward to the next edition and hope to continue our association with such events that acknowledge the strength of the evolving gaming community.”

Some eminent attendees and winners were Mortal, 8Bit Thug, Jonathan Gaming, SK Rossi, Payal Gaming, Kaashvi Plays, Shreeman Legend, Snax Gaming, Lolzz Gaming, Siddharth Nigam among many others. The award show was hosted by Salil Acharya and Ocean Sharma. Red carpet anchors were Jaideep Sood and Rajat Code.

