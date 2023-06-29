ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

A black bodycon dress will be my ‘dress to kill’ on a perfect date: Indraxi Kanjilal

Talented actress Indraxi Kanjilal, who has been a part of shows like Pushpa Impossible and Wagle Ki Duniya, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jun,2023 11:58:05
A black bodycon dress will be my 'dress to kill' on a perfect date: Indraxi Kanjilal

Young beauty Indraxi Kanjilal is a well-known name in the acting world. The diva rose to fame with her performance in TV shows Pushpa Impossible and Wagle Ki Duniya, often grabbing eyeballs for her fashion sense. Indraxi got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is Style for you in one word?

Gracefulness and comfort at the same time.

Favorite item in your wardrobe

Saree and a backless blouse are a perfect combination of sexiness and beauty.

What style makes you feel sexy?

Indian sarees are sexy and graceful at the same time. Nothing compares to the beauty and elegance of Indian sarees.

Your fashion inspiration

Nothing and no one inspires me. I create my own style and wear whatever I feel comfortable in. Style is all about beauty and comfort at the same time.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

Honestly, a black bodycon dress would be the quintessential epitome of “dressed to kill” for me.

Jackets or hats

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Sweatshirts

Indian or western

Indian

Jeans or pajama

Jeans

Fav Beachwear Fashion

A bikini is accessorized with a scarf to cover up the curves.

Fashion advice to fans

Wear what you feel comfortable in, and don’t take advice from others. Create your own style. Your confidence depends on your dressing; your fashion represents you. It’s more about your own comfort than what other people think about you! Dress for yourself. You deserve to feel good about yourself; it doesn’t matter what other people think about your fashion.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

