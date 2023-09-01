Lifestyle | Fashion

A fitted T-shirt and cargo with cool sneakers make me feel sexy: Shaan Grover

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Sep,2023 16:27:47
Shaan Grover, who has entertained masses with his amazing roles in projects like Selfiewallie, Noblemen, Action Aniket, Class of 2020, Decoded and Sanam Teri Kasam, never fails to impress us with his sartorial choices. His dressing sense and uniqueness are so awesome that no one can beat them. He got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about his fashion and style.

What is style for you in one word?

Original

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

I love all my jackets, can’t pick one out

What style makes you feel sexy?

A fitted T-shirt and cargo with cool sneakers.

Your fashion inspiration:

It keeps changing, I have no qualms about getting inspired by everything and everybody.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

A fitted Tuxedo for sure (Bond look)

Jackets or hats

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Shirts.

Indian or western

Western.

Jeans or pyjama

Jeans.

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Cool shorts and a hat.

Fashion advise to fans

Very cliché; but wear anything that makes you happy.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

