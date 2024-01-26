Amruta Khanvilkar Raises Sensuousness In Thigh-high Slit Dresses, Take Cues

The stunning Amruta Khanvilkar needs no introduction. With her on-screen stints, she has garnered massive love. She is also known for her sense of fashion wherever she goes. The actress has an amazing wardrobe collection. And today, we will look into her masterpiece thigh-high slit dresses.

1) The Shimmery Grey

Be the show stealer in a glam like Amruta in this masterpiece thigh-high slit dress. The strapless corset bodice was followed by the floor-sweeping glow. The thigh-high slit on the right side increases the sensuality bar showcasing her toned leg. In this bold outfit, Amruta looks bombshell in the shiny Greg shimmers.

2) Blooming In Blue

Get the glam like Amruta to be the center of attraction this party season. The actress unveils her sassy side in the blooming dark blue bodycon dress with a high neck and cut-out around the stomach, defining her picturesque figure. What caught our attention was the thigh-high slit pattern.

3) Wow In Maroon

Make a head-turning moment decked in the maroon shimmers like Amruta. The actress dons a floor-length gown with an asymmetrical thigh-high slit pattern showcasing her bold side. The plunging neckline makes jaws drop while the full sleeves, with a pad, give her a rich look.

Which thigh-high slit dress of Amruta did you like? Please share your thoughts in the comments.