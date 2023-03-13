Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are popular actors in the Indian film industry. Ananya Panday made her acting debut in 2019 with the film “Student of the Year 2” and has since appeared in movies like “Pati Patni Aur Woh” and “Khaali Peeli.” She is known for her bubbly and energetic on-screen persona and has quickly become popular among young audiences.

Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, has been a part of the Indian film industry for over a decade and has appeared in films like “Aashiqui 2”, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,” and “Malang.” He is known for his intense and brooding roles and has gained a large following among fans of romantic dramas.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have not worked together on a film project. However, they have both expressed interest in working with each other on future projects. It remains to be seen if and when they collaborate on a film.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are recognized for their distinct fashion sense and have frequently been hailed for their fashionable and on-trend ensembles. Ananya Panday’s dress taste is youthful and lively, and she frequently tries out new designs and colors. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur is noted for his refined and modest style. Aditya’s style has been described as easygoing and manly, with a sense of toughness. Overall, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have distinct fashion tastes that represent their personalities, and they have established themselves as fashion stars in the Indian cinema industry.

Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur’s Picture Appearance

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were the designer’s muse, closing the presentation with clothes from his new collection. Ananya Panday picked a matching dress and a cape jacket for her look. Ananya’s gown has a strapless neckline, black keyhole breast cut-out, and a risqué thigh-high slit accentuating her figure. Combat boots, statement earrings, a strong red lip color, winged eyeliner, sparkly eye makeup, center-parted open tresses, on-trend foundation, and darkened brows rounded out the glam look. Aditya Roy Kapur wore a stunning black suit with a jacket, shirt, and pants. The matching shirt had button closures, a collared neckline, and a fitted shape, while the patterned jacket had notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, an open front, and padded shoulders. The ensemble was finished with black straight-fitted pants.

