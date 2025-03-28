Ananya Panday Covers Herself In Oxidised Accessories, Stuns In Blue Embellished Bottom: See Photos

Hold your seat, folks, because the OG Ananya Panday is here to surprise you with her latest appearance. This time, the diva made a bold statement by wearing an oxidized accessory covering her upper body teamed with a blue bottom. With her out-of-the-box look, the actress stole the show.

The actress opted for a strapless bralette that is merely visible as she covered her upper body with the oxidized accessory. The accessory features layered chains and huge patterns draped like a blouse. The sleeves falling off the shoulder create a mesmerizing glimpse. She paired her look with a royal blue flared and high-waist bottom featuring intricate embellishments and work that highlights the dedicated craftsmanship and rich vibe.

Ananya ditched accessories to allow her unique attire to take center stage. However, the oxidized bangles on both hands complemented her oxidized style. The actress tied her hair in a sleek and clean combed bun, allowing her jewelry’s special look to shine perfectly. With the black kajal and blue eyeliner, she added drama to her already dramatic look. However, the shiny cheeks and glossy pink lips gave her a rich look.

Posing in the silhouette backdrop, Ananya flaunted her tall height and stunning figure. However, in the close-up picture, one can notice the small details of the oxidized ensemble and her mind-blowing fashion statement. Ananya knows how to be on trend, and she always treats her fans with something unique.

Ananya Panday was last seen in the theoretical released film Dream Girl. She also appeared in Call Me Bae and CTRL.