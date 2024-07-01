Desi Vs. Videsi: Rashami Desai In Black Or Sriti Jha In White- Whose Formal Attire Is Perfect For Office?

When it comes to fashion, the top television actresses Rashami Desai and Sriti Jha never fail to put their best foot forward and rule over the hearts of fashion enthusiasts. Recently, both the actresses shared a new glimpse as they grace their look in formal attire exuding traditional and modern vibes, respectively. Let’s find out whether Rashami Desai’s desi formal style or Sriti Jha’s videshi formal style is better.

Rashami Desai’s Desi Formal Style In Black

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashami shared new photos from her latest photos, gracing her look in desi formal attire. The outfit includes a black bralette paired with high-waisted straight-fit pants, and she rocked her desi style with the jacket featuring beautiful Indian prints, combining contemporary fashion with desi elegance. With her oxidized choker necklace, winged eyeliner, bold red lips, and open curls, Rashami pulls off her desi style like wow.

Sriti Jha’s Videshi Formal Style In White

Showcasing a glimpse of her beauty in simplicity, Sriti shared a reel on her Instagram. In the video, she rocks her formal vibe in white attire that looks like a dress paired with a blazer. The belt detail around her neck looks chic. Adding a touch of sophistication, Sriti opts for golden hoop earrings. At the same time, she rounds her appearance with a bun hairstyle, minimalistic makeup, and a beautiful smile.

