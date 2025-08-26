Ganesh Puja Looks We’re Stealing from Munmun Dutta, Shweta Tiwari, and Anita Hassanandani

Munmun Dutta’s Royal Charm

Munmun Dutta stunned in a deep navy-blue lehenga featuring golden floral embroidery with a broad red and gold border. She paired it with a contrasting blouse and a vibrant dupatta, highlighting intricate detailing. A touch of maang tikka, statement earrings, and soft curls gave her look a regal vibe. This outfit is perfect for anyone wanting a mix of festive richness and elegance.

Shweta Tiwari’s Elegant White Saree

Shweta Tiwari proved that white can be festive too with her embroidered ivory saree. She kept the look glamorous by accessorizing with a chunky green stone choker set, earrings, and a statement ring. Adding modern flair, she wore stylish sunglasses and carried herself with confidence. Shweta Tiwari’s look is the ultimate mix of tradition and contemporary chic.

Anita Hassanandani’s Green Glow

Anita Hassanandani embraced a bold festive palette with her lime-green saree adorned with silver embroidery and sequin work. She styled it with a matching blouse and kept the jewelry minimal with a classic diamond necklace. With her effortless grace and natural glam, Anita Hassanandani’s look radiated freshness and festive energy.

Conclusion

These TV divas delivered unforgettable Ganesh Puja fashion moments from Munmun Dutta’s royal lehenga to Shweta Tiwari’s ivory glamour and Anita Hassanandani’s vibrant green saree. Whether you prefer traditional elegance or a modern twist, their looks will inspire your festive wardrobe.