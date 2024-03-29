Lifestyle | Fashion

Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya dropped some stunning photos on his social media showcasing his charm in a velvet tuxedo. Check out below

The IPL team of Mumbai Indians got their new captain, Hardik Pandya, in 2024. The talented cricketer is known not only for his explosive on-field performance but also for his trendy fashion sense, which the sports player often flaunts on his social media. His powerful batting, dynamic fielding, and tricky bowling make him a key asset to the team. Besides that, her style statements often grab attention, just like his new look in a blue tuxedo.

In the latest photos, Hardik left girls grasping for breath, showcasing his charm in a tuxedo. She paired the navy blue velvet blazer over a chic white shirt and the matching bottoms to complement his appearance. He left the upper buttons open, creating sensuous visuals. The black pearl buttons shine through his white shirt.

That’s not all! Hardik opted for a silver chain, adding a statement touch. The shiny stud earrings give him a funky look. His structured hairstyle with a perfectly shaped mustache and beard completes his look to perfection. With the shiny black boots, he completes his look to perfection.

Throughout the photos, the cricketer showcases his charm in the striking photos, making girls fall for him. The way he looks, it seems he is the ruler of the world of fashion. Do you love his sense of fashion?

Did you like Hardik Pandya’s tuxedo look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.