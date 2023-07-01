Jannat Zubair Endorses Colour Orange In Style Wearing A Feathery Bodycon; Check Pics

Celebrities choosing a particular colour on a given day has become a norm!! And we at IWMBuzz.com have been writing quite a lot about actresses like Shivangi Joshi, Rupali Ganguly, Avneet Kaur and many others choosing to style themselves in a particular colour. For Jannat Zubair, the need of the hour is to pick ‘orange’ as the colour to shine today!! Yes, she is looking exorbitant in this amazing look and the attire looks extremely fashionable and trendy.

Jannat who is an accomplished actress and social media influencer has her own unique ways to define her fashion agendas. She is clear about her territory of fashion being comfortable, exorbitant and engaging.

The attire in question is an orange one-shouldered feathery dress!! And you have to check out Jannat’s style and demeanour as she wears this one!! Jannat has given her hair a side-partition and is seen with smokey eyes. The picturesque look that Jannat has in these pictures and style make her one of the best in such trendy wears.

Jannat is always on top of her fashion game. She knows very well where to go big and where to look subtle in her style. And this one in orange is one to glow and shine!!

You can take a look at pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you all in sync with us when we say that Jannat looks a beauty in this attire and style?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.