Jannat Zubair Glows In Traditional Salwar Suit

Jannat Zubair was seen recently celebrating her father’s birthday in style. The video she posted with her dad on the special occasion trended, and it went viral. It had Jannat calling her father ‘handsome father’ and the father and daughter made merry when she fed her father with yummy snacks. Yes, that is about the father-daughter love. Today, we are back in the fashion world of Jannat, and she is seen elegantly posing in her new ethnic style. The style and attire she endorses today is a blue salwar suit. The colour looks fantastic on Jannat.

Jannat is always a celebrity who gives value to the fashion statements that she makes. Being today’s generation youth, she is very particular about the styles and trends that she endorses. And today, we see her in the best of traditional style. Yes, we have seen Jannat sail high on the glam quotient in her stylish and Western attires. However, today is different. She is seen as a scorching beauty in her traditional salwar suit style. Simple yet elegant, Janant strikes the perfect chord with her fans in this one!!

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you accepting the fact that this brightness in blue makes Jannat all the more gorgeous?

