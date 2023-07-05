ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

Jannat Zubair Is All Smiles In This Strapless Jumpsuit Style; Check Pics

Jannat Zubair wears a strapless jumpsuit style and is all mesmerizing in this look. The smile that she wears on her face is inspiring to the core. Check the story here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Jul,2023 14:50:43
Jannat Zubair the talented actress and social media influencer is one confident personality who always aims to strive hard in the profession that she is in!! She has come a long way up considering that she has been working before the camera since she was a child. Yes, Jannat has been a successful child actor who has gone on to play lead roles too. Jannat creates content for the digital world and she has a huge fan following. Her reels with her brother Ayaan Zubair are loved by one and all. Jannat’s recent project, the music video, Kayfa Haluka gave a new dimension to her, that of a singer. Jannat today, is all smiles on social media. She is seen in her confident self wearing a strapless jumpsuit.

Jannat looks remarkable in these pictures. She is smiling to glory, and we are impressed by this. She inspires with every picture of hers, and this picture too comes with a caption that is inspiring.

She writes,

jannatzubair29

Mumbai, Maharashtra

jannatzubair29

Less perfection, More authenticity 😉

You can check the picture here.

Jannat Zubair Is All Smiles In This Strapless Jumpsuit Style; Check Pics 823806

Jannat Zubair Is All Smiles In This Strapless Jumpsuit Style; Check Pics 823807

Jannat Zubair Is All Smiles In This Strapless Jumpsuit Style; Check Pics 823808

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Do you like this sparkling new energy of Jannat?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

