Kumkum Bhagya’s Rachi Sharma Makes Winter Style Vibrant In Checkered Trench Coat And Red Lips

Rachi Sharma needs no introduction. The Kumkum Bhagya actress has become a household name with her on-screen appearance as ‘Purvi’. But that’s only what one sees on screen. Besides that, her social media posts often become talk to the town. Currently, she is making her new year special by enjoying her vacations in Europe. In her new photos, the actress is making her winter look vibrant with her style. Let’s delve into Rachi’s winter style.

Posing on the streets of Amsterdam, Rachi flaunted her chic British glam, embracing vibrancy. The actress paired her plain white shirt over a chocolate-brown turtle-neck top tucked in with matching brown flared high waist bottoms. With a matching checkered trench coat, the actress looked aesthetic. With her British glam, she effortlessly combines traditional charm, making a perfect example to rock this winter season.

But wait, that’s not all! Rachi added a vibrant factor to her look with a hot red scarf, creating a chic look. The black velvet heel boots go well with her bossy style and the matching brown leather bag made her look sophisticated. She accessorized her look with white pearl earrings and her open straight hairstyle gave her a class appearance. And the red lips with red scarf makes a bold statement.

Throughout the photos, Rachi channels her inner diva, posing at striking angles. She clicked pictures everywhere, from posing in front of the sea to exploring the streets. Her glowing cheeks and vibrant style have set a winter fashion benchmark.