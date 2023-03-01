Manish Malhotra the ace celebrity designer was in his own high as he was very closely involved in the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The cute couple of Bollywood who recently got married has been going through a series of post-wedding functions, parties and receptions. Manish Malhotra who takes credit for all the vibrant and colourful looks that the newly-wed couple gave, was involved in their costume designing and styling.

The sangeet night of Mr and Mrs Malhotra was stylish to the core, and all credit for it goes to Manish Malhotra. Today, Manish took to Instagram to showcase the fabulous attires and costumes that he and his team designed for the couple.

Malhotra wrote on Instagram,

manishmalhotra05

Verified

Stunning Mrs and Mr malhotra and the #glamorous sangeet night .. @kiaraaliaadvani @sidmalhotra #love #funtimes @manishmalhotrajewellery @manishmalhotraworld

Manish spoke highly of the sangeet stylish and fashion.

Sidharth was seen in a black and golden rich work sherwani while Kiara wore a golden shimmery lehenga choli.

Wow!! This is amazing to watch. Kiara and Sid did look sizzling in these Manish Malhotra designed outfits. Did you like them? Which one was your favourite?

