Priya Ahuja Rajda, the talented actress popularly known as Rita Reporter from Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is currently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Harshad Arora’s sister. The diva is a style diva and never fails to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Priya got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is #ishtyle for you in one word?

Comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

Pyjama

What style makes you feel sexy?

Where I am comfortable

Your fashion inspiration

Priyanka Chopra

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

Haha, I can’t remember when I went on a date but maybe a nice black dress, as you can never go wrong with it

Jackets or hats

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Depends on the weather

Indian or western

Depends on my mood. I love both equally

Jeans or pyjama

Pyjama any day. Sometimes I prefer wearing loose fits even when I am out in my personal life.

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Just wear whatever you feel like you are comfortable in

Fashion advise to fans

My advice is the same; just be comfortable with whatever you wear. You don’t have to copy anyone. Make your own style statement. Wear whatever makes you feel good